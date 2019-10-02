Netflix Starts Filming 'Space Force' — Get a First Look at Steve Carell (PHOTO)
Steve Carell's Netflix show, Space Force, has begun filming.
The official Twitter account for the show posted an image of Carell, in character, walking into his office.
The caption reads: "General Mark Naird reporting for duty."
Netflix announced last week that John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow have joined the cast.
Carell co-created the show with The Office writer Greg Daniels and it will be about "people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services."
General Mark Naird reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/bl7nTGkSR6
— Space Force (@realspaceforce) October 1, 2019
In addition to starring in the show, Carell will executive produce it and Daniels will serve as showrunner.
Ten, half-hour episodes of Space Force will debut in 2020.
By Sheri Elfman
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.