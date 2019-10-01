WWE 'Smackdown' to Welcome Back Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will make a special appearance on the premiere episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox on Friday.

"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!" Johnson said Monday in a post on Twitter that included a video highlighting some of his greatest moments in WWE.

"There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there's no place like home. Tequila on me after the show," he continued.

Johnson, who went by The Rock in WWE, got his start in the company before going on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Smackdown is named after one of Johnson's famous WWE catchphrases.

Johnson, who is a 10-time World Champion, was last seen in WWE during WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds with a Rock Bottom.

Smackdown is moving to Fox on Friday nights at 8 p.m. EDT after airing on the USA Network every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT. USA Network is keeping Raw every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT and has added WWE NXT every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Fox premiere of Smackdown will also feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Brock Lesnar.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.