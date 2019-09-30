Al Roker Returns to Work at NBC's 'Today' Post-Surgery

Al Roker is back on Today after undergoing hip surgery.

The 65-year-old weather anchor returned to the NBC morning show Monday following his hip replacement surgery this month.

Roker gave an update on his recovery, saying he was up and walking the same day of his surgery.

"I had no pain. All the pain that had been there from the hip — gone," he said.

Roker recalled how his hip pain went from a "twinge" to "excruciating pain" within the span of a few months prior to his surgery. He is now in physical therapy and hopes to be able to get back on his bike soon.

"Hopefully it's within the next few months," he said.

Roker showed off his mobility by dancing on set. His co-hosts jokingly compared him to Fred Astaire.

"He's back! It's good to see @AlRoker back in studio 1A, after his total hip surgery," Today captioned a clip on Twitter.

.@AlRoker takes us on an inside look through his total hip replacement surgery and recovery. pic.twitter.com/T6XfuY4GYU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 30, 2019

Roker had hip resurfacing surgery Sept. 18. He said via satellite video on Today the next day that he was happy and feeling better.

"This hip can hold my weight. It's pretty amazing to me, but I'm thrilled," the star said. "I'm in far less pain than I was 48 hours ago."

Roker previously underwent back surgery in 2005 and knee surgery in 2016.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.