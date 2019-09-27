'BoJack Horseman' to End With a Sixth and Final Season (VIDEO)
BoJack Horseman will end after Season 6.
Netflix confirmed Friday on the show's official Twitter account that the series will have a two-part final season premiering Oct. 25 and Jan. 31.
The streaming service released a Season 6 trailer that shows BoJack (Will Arnett) reflect and reach out in a letter from rehab. The preview also features Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), who is raising her first baby, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) and other characters.
"if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be remembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels," the post reads.
Netflix also shared a key art poster for Season 6 showing BoJack gazing at a sunset.
"#BoJackHorseman Season 6 premieres October 25," the caption reads.
BoJack Horseman is created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and co-stars Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter and Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez.
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.