IFP’s 28th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards – Backstage

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

IFP's 28th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards - Cynthia Nixon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IFP

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
1
Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Running Out of Ideas? Fans Debate Recent ‘Stupid’ Puzzles
jenny and dave marrs with their five kids
2
Jenny Marrs Reveals Why Kids Are on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Less
Ben and Erin Napier for 'Home Town'
3
‘Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier Get Major News for Future on HGTV
Ty Pennington on stage
4
Ty Pennington Forced to Turn Off Comments After Backlash to Immigration Post
Amanda Riley in 'Scamanda'
5
Where Is ‘Scamanda’s Amanda Riley Now? Her Life After Faking Cancer