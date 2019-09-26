[Spoiler] Is the 'Big Brother' Season 21 Winner — Did the Right Person Win? (POLL)

Jackson Michie was announced the winner of Season 21 of popular CBS show Big Brother Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Nashville, Tenn., beat out Nicole Anthony, age 24, and Holly Allen, 31, who he's had a relationship with.

Michie won the $500,000 prize by a vote of 6-3, with votes from castmates Jack Matthews, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco, and Cliff Hogg.

Allen took home the second place price of $50,000.

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.