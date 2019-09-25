'Rhythym + Flow's Cardi B, Chance the Rapper & T.I. Unite in First Trailer (VIDEO)

UPI
Netflix

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Rhythm + Flow's panel of celebrity judges.

The streaming service released a poster Wednesday featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

The black-and-white poster shows Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. in profile. The trio will serve as judges on the hip-hop talent show, which premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.

"The battles begin October 9 #RhythmAndFlow," the caption reads.

Netflix also shared an official trailer showing Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. discovering new talent.

Rhythm + Flow will have a three-week run on Netflix. The streaming service will release new episodes Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2019

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2019

From 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' to the return of 'Big Mouth.'

Rhythm + Flow is Netflix's first foray into TV talent shows, in the vein of The Voice (NBC), The X Factor (Fox) and American Idol (ABC). The Voice returned for a 17th season, featuring judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, this week.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.