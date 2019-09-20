Former 'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dies at 56

Former House Hunters host Suzanne Whang has died at age 56.

Whang's partner, Jeff Vezain, announced in a Facebook post Thursday that Whang died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer.

"A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories," Vezain wrote. "On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her."

"For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism," he said. "She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits."

Vezain referred to Whang as his "best friend" and "more than a true love," and celebrated the television personality's sense of humor.

"It's all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity," he said. "She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate."

Actress Frances Fisher and author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson were among those to mourn Whang online.

"Rest in Paradise @suzannewhang," Fisher wrote on Twitter. "Brave Fearless Funny Warrior."

"Prayers for the brave and courageous @suzannewhang. May her soul fly free at last, unburdened now by the sorrows of the world. May she rest peacefully and dance joyously unto eternity. I feel grateful to have known her and send love to those who loved her," she tweeted Thursday.

Whang hosted House Hunters from 1999 to 2007 and also worked as an actress. Her TV roles included Polly Nguyen on Las Vegas and Carol Cheng on General Hospital.

