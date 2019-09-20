'Will & Grace' Adds Billie Lourd as Final Season Guest Star

American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd is to guest star on the upcoming final season of Will & Grace.

The sitcom initially ran 1998-2006 and was revived in 2017. NBC announced in July that the upcoming 11th season would be the show's last.

Lourd's grandmother Debbie Reynolds — who died in 2016 — played Bobbie Adler, the mother of Debra Messing's interior designer character, Grace.

"She's HERE! @praisethelourd, granddaughter to the Great Debbie Reynolds, and (as Bobbie Adler,) Grace's mom. I can't tell you how much it means to have Billie here. I feel Debbie near. I also had the privilege of filming a pilot with Billie's mom, Carrie Fisher. An absolute original. I know Debbie & Carrie will be watching their beloved Billie soar," Messing captioned three Instagram photos of her and Lourd smiling together.

Messing didn't say who Lourd will be playing.

Reynolds died a day after her daughter — Lourd's mother, actress Carrie Fisher — died.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.