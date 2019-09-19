Cameron Mathison Shares 'Very Good News' After Cancer Diagnosis & Surgery

Cameron Mathison is sharing "good news" with fans following a successful surgery.

The 50-year-old actor and television personality gave an update Thursday in a statement to ABC News after undergoing surgery for kidney cancer.

Mathison said surgeons were able to completely remove a tumor from his right kidney and leave 80 percent of the organ intact.

"We got the pathology report back yesterday ... and it's very good news. It's the least aggressive form of kidney cancer ... [with a] very low rate of recurring," he said.

Mathison, an actor known for playing Ryan Lavery on All My Children and a former Good Morning America correspondent, announced this month that he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

"The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs," he wrote on Instagram.

Mathison had surgery Sept. 12 and thanked fans for their support in an Instagram post Monday.

"Unbelievably grateful to be back home after a successful partial nephrectomy surgery. It was an eventful 4 days in the hospital, and doing well at home now," the star wrote.

"Thank you to everyone sending prayers, positive thoughts, flowers, cards, stuffed animals, food, love ... and kidney beans," he added. "Love you guys."

Mathison is a co-host on Entertainment Tonight and Home and Family. He is married to Vanessa Mathison and is a parent to two children, daughter Leila and son Lucas, with his wife.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.