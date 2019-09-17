'American Gods' Adds Marilyn Manson as a Norse Berserker in Season 3

American Gods will feature rocker Marilyn Manson in Season 3.

The Showtime series confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that Manson, 50, will play a death metal singer and ancient berserker in the new season.

"Wednesday's gaining more power," the network wrote, referencing Ian McShane's character, Mr. Wednesday. "@marilynmanson will be joining #AmericanGods Season 3 as a Viking death metal frontman and ancient berserker."

Deadline said Manson's character, Johan Wengren, fronts the Viking death metal band Blood Death. Wengren and his band are a source of power for Wednesday's war with the New Gods.

"As a longtime admirer of his estimable talent as an author, artist, musician, and actor, it is dope indeed to be working with Mr. Manson in Season 3 of American Gods," showrunner Chic Eglee said in a statement.

"Bringing his specific energy, wit, and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse 'berserker' in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original, and uniquely entertaining," he added.

Manson, born Brian Warner, will appear in four episodes of Season 3.

American Gods is based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, and premiered on Starz in 2017. The series stars McShane, Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, and Crispin Glover, and was renewed for a third season in March.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.