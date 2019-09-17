'Shameless' Casts Constance Zimmer in Season 10 Recurring Role
Constance Zimmer is set to appear on Season 10 of Showtime's family dramedy Shameless in a recurring role.
Zimmer will be featured in a multi-episode arc as Claudia, a wealthy woman who meets Debbie (Emma Kenney) at a hotel bar and goes into an existential crisis.
"Oh, this is gonna be good @ConstanceZimmer," the official Twitter account for Shameless said about Zimmer joining the cast.
Shameless Season 10 is set to premiere on Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. William H. Macy will be returning as Frank, alongside other members of the Gallagher clan, minus Fiona (Emmy Rossum) who exited the show in Season 9.
Noel Fisher will be returning for Season 10 to reprise his role as Mickey.
Zimmer will next be seen on Season 2 of Condor. She has also starred in UnReal, House of Cards, The Newsroom and Entourage.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.