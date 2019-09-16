Jane Lynch & Cyndi Lauper to Star in a 'Golden Girls for Today' on Netflix

Jane Lynch has announced that herself and singer Cyndi Lauper are set to star in a new Netflix comedy series that she compared to The Golden Girls.

Lynch announced the show on Sunday after winning a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it," Lynch told reporters backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"We're our age, I'm almost 60 and she's 65, and we're looking for our next act without ever having had husbands or children. There will be two other people who haven't been cast yet. It's kind of a Golden Girls for today," she continued about the show.

Writer and comedian Carol Leifer (Seinfeld) posted on Facebook in July that she was writing a new half-hour comedy project with Lynch and Lauper.

First Look at 'Inside the Actors Studio's Return on Ovation (VIDEO) See some sneak peek photos and a clip from the new episodes with Kelsey Grammer, Alec Baldwin, Henry Winkler, and more.

"A writer's dream to work with these two LEGENDS. Can't wait to see where we land," Leifer wrote at the time.

Lynch is best known for starring on Glee along with Party Down and Two and a Half Men. Lauper has had guest appearances on Mad About You, Bones and the new Magnum P.I.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.