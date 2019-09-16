Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Reunite Ahead of 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 21

Former Law & Order: SVU co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had a friendly reunion.

Hargitay, who still stars on the NBC series, shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram with Meloni, who left the show after Season 12.

Hargitay and Meloni were all smiles as they enjoyed a meal together. The pair wore printed shirts, with Hargitay in a floral design and Meloni in paisley.

"Sunday night dinner...." Hargitay captioned the post.

Hargitay plays Lt. Det. Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, which returns for its 21st season Sept. 26. Meloni portrayed Det. Elliot Stabler in the show's first 12 seasons.

View this post on Instagram Sunday night dinner.... A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:49pm PDT

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight recently told E! News he hopes Meloni will return as Stabler at some point.

"As long as the show is running, I feel like we will — someday, I would hope to see him again," Leight said. "I don't know how, I don't know when, but ... the fans and Benson and Stabler are owed that."

Season 21 will make Law & Order: SVU the longest-running scripted drama in TV history. The season will feature Modern Family star Ariel Winter as a guest star.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.