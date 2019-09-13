Nickelodeon's 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' Returns in the Creepy New Trailer (VIDEO)

Nickelodeon has released the first trailer for their upcoming limited series revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The clip, uploaded on Friday, features a new Midnight Society who gather around a campfire in order to tell spooky stories.

The new cast of characters include Rachel (Lyliana Wray), Graham (Jeremy Ray Taylor), Gavin (Sam Ashe Arnold), Louise (Tamara Smart) and Akiko (Miya Cech).

Rachel, as the newest member of the group, presents her creepy tale about the Carnival of Doom. The Midnight Society then discover that Rachel's story has come true, forcing them to confront the evil carnival and its ringmaster Mr. Tophat, portrayed by Rafael Casal.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? will run for three episodes starting on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series aired on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 1996 and then 1999 to 2000.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.