Fans Begin Petitioning for 'BH90210' Season 2 After Finale Cliffhanger

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season finale of BH90210, "The Long Wait."]

BH90210 fans are eager for Season 2 following the show's cliffhanger finale.

Fans of the Fox series, a new reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, called for the show's renewal on Twitter after the Season 1 finale aired Wednesday.

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, spent the first season pitching a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 to Fox. The finale ended with Fox picking the show up but planning to make major changes.

The fictional Fox execs tell Priestley and his co-stars they want to recast the pilot, shoot the show in Canada and fire one of the original cast members. The shakeup means one of the real-life 90210 stars likely won't return in Season 2.

Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210, encouraged fans in a tweet Wednesday to petition Fox for a second season. Fans showed their support online.

'BH90210': Shannen Doherty Embraces the Past That Brought Her Back to Beverly Hills Ahead of the season finale, Doherty explains how Luke Perry's passing convinced her that Brenda Walsh was worth revisiting.

"More more we want more! This is awesome! I love to see more of the 'as themselves' and as the characters both! The 90210 feel with the more mature look back and hope for a better tomorrow! #90210reboot @FOXTV," one person wrote.

"I have always been a huge fan on BH 90210 and have watched every episode of this new season! I LOVE IT! PLEASE let there be another season! Please!" another added.

Garth and Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, discussed their plans for Season 2 in an interview with The Wrap published Wednesday.

"From our perspective, it was definitely not a limited series," Spelling said. "The intention is to go on."

Jason Priestley Opens Up About His Return to 'BH90210' 'I’ve loved all these people forever,' says the actor of seeing the old gang. 'I've had a great time, it’s super fun.'

"It will be juicy, because it'll be more about the show, the filming of the actual show and more of these people thrust into each other's lives like all the time," Garth added of a potential Season 2. "So it would be about these people being together in that kind of environment and being forced to be there and how all that works out for everyone."