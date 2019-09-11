'Black Lightning' Tries to Stop a War in the Season 3 Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

The CW released a new teaser for Season 3 of Black Lightning on Wednesday. The third season of the DC Comics superhero show premieres Monday, October 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Running only 10 seconds, the teaser packs a lot of information into a short spot. A militia organizes and monitors prisoners in cages. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) wonders how far it's going to go.

"This country is on the brink of war," he says. "How much worse does it have to get?"

Presumed dead, Pierce, aka Black Lightning, appears in captivity with lightning coursing through his veins. On the street, Thunder (Nafessa Williams) handles some criminals on her own.

Black Lightning was the fifth series in The CW's Arrowverse. Arrow spawned spinoffs The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl, originally produced for CBS, joined The CW. Although Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) has crossed over with the other shows, her main series takes place on a different earth than the others. Batwoman becomes the sixth Arrowverse show, as Arrow ends with its eighth season this year.

Black Lightning will cross over with other CW superhero shows for the first time this year. The crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, will include Black Lightning in December and January.

By Fred Topel

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.