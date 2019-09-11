'Hanna' Season 2 Adds Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh & 3 More

Dermot Mulroney and Anthony Welsh have joined Season 2 of Amazon's action drama series, Hanna.

Severine Howell-Meri, Cherelle Skeete, and newcomer Gianna Kiehl have also joined the new season which will once again feature Esme Creed-Miles in the title role along with Mireille Enos as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler.

Hanna, based on the 2011 film of the same name by director Joe Wright, follows a talented and resourceful young girl on the run from the CIA and the shadowy Utrax organization.

Mulroney (Homecoming, My Best Friend's Wedding) is set to portray John Carmichael, a former mentor of Marissa's who will head a new chapter of Utrax. Welsh (Fleabag, Black Mirror) will be seen as Leo Garner, who works for Utrax's operations team.

Filming has started on Hanna Season 2 in the U.K. and France. The first season premiered on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on March 29.

David Farr who co-wrote the original film and penned the first eight episodes of Season 1, is returning as a writer, executive producer, and director. Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdottir are also serving as directors.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.