'Dublin Murders': See Trailer for Starz's New Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)

Starz has announced that its upcoming psychological thriller series Dublin Murders will be arriving on Nov. 10 alongside the release of a new trailer.

The clip features detectives Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) as they investigate the mysterious murders of young children who are found dead inside the woods.

The detectives discover that the murders are somehow linked together as they continue to search for the truth.

Conleth Hill and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor also star.

The series, based on Tana French's Dublin Murder Squad series of novels, is created by Sarah Phelps who also serves as an executive producer alongside Kate Harwood, Noemi Spanos, Ed Guiney, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and lead director Saul Dibb.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.