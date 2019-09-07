Darren Criss Reunites With Ryan Murphy for Netflix Limited Series 'Hollywood'

Actor Darren Criss and writer-producer Ryan Murphy are reuniting for Hollywood, a Netflix limited series to debut in May 2020.

The Emmy-winning pair previously worked together on Glee and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

"Late last year, Ryan and I had dinner where he shared that he wanted to do a period piece that was young and optimistic. We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood," Criss tweeted on Friday.

"We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential. Two days later Netflix bought it. Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it's a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood...literally," Criss added.

Ryan Murphy signed a deal with the streaming service last year to create new shows for the streaming service after years of making series for Fox and FX.

