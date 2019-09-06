'Lucifer' Season 5: See the Cast Begin Filming the Final Episodes (PHOTO)

The cast of Netflix's Lucifer posed for a group photo on Twitter as production on the fifth and final season has begun.

The photo includes stars Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe), Aimee Garcia (Ella), Rachael Harris (Linda), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Kevin Alejandro (Dan), and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen) alongside showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

"#Lucifer Season 5 starts filming tomorrow!! Can't wait," Netflix captioned the image on Thursday.

Lucifer's fifth and final season will consist of 16 episodes after Netflix added six more episodes in July.

The show's fourth season premiered in May. Lucifer initially ran for three season on Fox before it was canceled and revived by Netflix.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," Henderson and Modrovich previously said in a statement when the series was renewed for a fifth season. "The best is yet to come!"

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.