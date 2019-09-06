'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia to Lead USA Network's Evel Knievel Series

This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia is set to star in USA Network's limited series, Evel.

TVGuide reported Ventimiglia will play 1970s-era motorcycle daredevil and stunt performer Evel Knievel.

EW said Etan Frankel will write and executive produce the project, which the cable network described as an "exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family — and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him."

No other casting has been announced yet.

Production is slated to begin next year.

Knievel died in 2007 at the age of 69.

Ventimiglia's credits include The Art of Racing in the Rain and Heroes.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.