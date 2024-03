1

‘WOF’ Fans Blast ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle That Cost Contestant $40K

2

‘Jeopardy’ Fans React After Ben Chan Breaks TOC Curse

3

Meet the New DA: ‘Law & Order’ Star Tony Goldwyn Previews His Debut

4

HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back After Getting ‘Nasty’ Comments From Fans

5

Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode This Week