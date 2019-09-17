Untitled design

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Untitled design

Michael Parmelee/CBS; Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Finalists Bo Bice and Carrie Underwood appear onstage with host Ryan Seacrest at the
1
Where Is ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Bo Bice Now?
tabrina smith solving the bonus puzzle on wheel of fortune on 3/20/2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: College Professor Fries Her Chances at Winning $63,000
Kelly Clarkson
3
Kelly Clarkson Shares Cryptic Message After Returning to Talk Show
Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 10
4
‘9-1-1’ Scoop: Eddie in Texas, Maddie’s Recovery, and the 118 in Danger!
Kat Timpf
5
Fox News Star Kat Timpf Shares Health Update After Undergoing Double Mastectomy