YouTube Drops Paywall — 'Cobra Kai' & More Originals to Stream Free With Ads

YouTube said Thursday it is making its original series and specials free with ads — a change from its former pay-subscription model.

"YouTube's audience of 2 billion logged-in monthly users will have the opportunity to enjoy new YouTube original series and specials released after Sept. 24, 2019 for free with ads," a press release said. "YouTube's subscription service, YouTube Premium, will continue to offer ad-free access to all YouTube Originals with all episodes available to them at once to binge."

The streaming service is the home to The Karate Kid follow-up series Cobra Kai, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Season 1 of the action dramedy is now streaming for free with ads. Season 2 will begin streaming weekly episodes for free on September 11.

Season 3 is to begin filming soon.

YouTube also announced The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash will debut on October 8.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.