Greg Berlanti & Julie Plec to Bring 'Chasing Hillary' Series to Netflix

Netflix is working on The Girls on the Bus, a new series inspired by a chapter of reporter Amy Chozick's 2018 book, Chasing Hillary.

The show is about "four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way," a press release said.

No casting has been announced yet.

Writing and producing the project are author Chozick and Julie Plec — whose credits include The Vampire Diaries; The Originals; Legacies; and Roswell, New Mexico.

Greg Berlanti — who is known for his work on Political Animals; the Arrow-verse shows; and Everwood — is producing the show.

"Been cooking this one up all summer. So excited it found a home. @amychozick is an absolute writer-star and @GBerlanti and @SarahSoWitty are no slouches either," Plec tweeted.

Chasing Hillary is about the decade Chozick spent covering Hillary Clinton's pursuit of the U.S. presidency.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.