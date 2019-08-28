Sarah Hyland Moves on From 'Modern Family' With ABC Comedy Pilot

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is set to star in and executive produce a new, untitled comedy pilot on ABC.

The multi-camera comedy is written by Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) who is also executive producing. The project is inspired by Hyland and Gordon's real-life experiences.

This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are executive producing along with Adam Londy.

ABC gave the project a put-pilot order meaning that the network will air the pilot or pay producer 20th Century Fox TV a fine.

Hyland famously stars as Harley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family which will be ending with its 11th and final season.

Hyland's character was featured in the Season 10 finale giving birth to twins. It was rumored that Hyland might headline a Modern Family spinoff series.

Gordon was nominated for an Oscar alongside her husband Kumail Nanjiani for 2017's The Big Sick which was inspired by their relationship.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.