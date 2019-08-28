Leslie Jones to Host 'Supermarket Sweep' Following 'SNL' Exit

Comedian Leslie Jones has left Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

Variety reported that Jones chose not to return for the sketch-comedy show's 45th season because she wants to explore other TV and film options.

Deadline said she is already booked to host a Fremantle-produced reboot of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep.

Jones has not publicly commented on the news yet.

Her film credits include Top Five, Trainwreck, Ghostbusters, Sing and Masterminds.

She has a Netflix comedy special scheduled to air in 2020.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.