'Altered Carbon' Recruits 'Power's Lela Loren for Season 2 Role

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Lela Loren will join the cast of its sci-fi series Altered Carbon in Season 2. Loren already completed filming her role in the season and kept her participation under wraps until she completed her work, according to a Netflix press release. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Loren previously appeared on the Starz' drama Power. Power wraps up the series with its sixth season, currently airing. The end of Power freed Loren up to take part in Altered Carbon.

The character Loren plays is named Danica Harlan, described as "the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan's World" in the press release. The release adds that Harlan is popular with citizens but struggles with political allies and opponents.

Based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon takes place in a world in which humans can upload and transfer their consciousness to new bodies, called sleeves. When a biological body dies, the person can live on in a new sleeve.

Joel Kinnaman starred in Season 1 of Altered Carbon, but because of the sci-fi premise, Season 2 will feature new human sleeves. Kinnamon played the latest sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs. Anthony Mackie will play Kovacs in his Season 2 sleeve.

Season 2 was in production in February. Renee Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito join Mackie and Loren. Missick is also starring in the new fall drama All Rise for CBS this fall.

By Fred Topel

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.