ANTHONY ANDERSON, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
1
‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: 10 Things the Series Got Right & Wrong About the Real-Life Killer
2
Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Kamala Harris’ Failed Presidential Campaign
3
‘SVU’ Season 27 Episode 2 Alternate Ending Sets up Arc for Benson & Griffin
4
‘7 Little Johnstons’ Family Mourns Death of Nana, Trent’s Mother
5
Bad Bunny and Doja Cat on ‘SNL’ Premiere, Tony Shalhoub Breaks Bread, ‘Maigret’ Anchors PBS Sundays, Celebrating Cyndi Lauper