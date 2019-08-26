Johnny Galecki Hints at 'Conners' Return on Social Media (PHOTO)

The Conners actor Johnny Galecki is teasing his return in Season 2.

The 44-year-actor said in an Instagram post Sunday that he may reprise David Healy in "one or two more stories" on the ABC series.

Galecki shared a photo of himself with co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, who play Jackie Harris and Darlene Conner-Healy. The image shows Metcalf and Gilbert helping Galecki to put his pants on.

"I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of #davidhealy back on for one or two more stories on @theconnersabc this year. Twenty some years later I'm still in awe of this [expletive] carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from whenever in their presence," Galecki captioned the post.

Actors Walton Goggins and Lindsey Kraft reacted in the comments.

"This was too good. Glad I got to see it up close and personal. Love you all so..." Kraft wrote.

The Conners is a spinoff of Roseanne, which initially had a nine-season run on ABC from 1989 to 1997. Roseanne was revived for a 10th season in 2018 but was canceled after star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

Galecki played David in Seasons 4-9 of Roseanne and guest starred in one episode of the revival. He also appeared in two episodes of The Conners Season 1.

"I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again," Galecki, who starred as Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, told TVLine in February. "I certainly hope to visit [The Conners] as much as possible."

The Big Bang Theory ended in May after a 12-season run on CBS.

The Conners Season 2 premieres Sept. 24.

