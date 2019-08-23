Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Fox Dramedy 'Other People's Houses'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is pursuing a return to television.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday the 42-year-old actress will star in and executive produce a new Fox dramedy based on the Abbi Waxman novel Other People's Houses.

The project reunites Gellar with Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who are adapting the book. Gellar played Bridget Kelly and Siobhan Martin in Ringer, which aired for one season on The CW.

Other People's Houses hails from Neil Meron and Universal Television, with Fox Entertainment to co-produce. Gellar will executive produce with Charmelo, Snyder, Meron, and Mark Nicholson.

The new series is described as falling somewhere between Big Littles Lies and Catastrophe, according to Deadline. The story follows the lives of nine people living in a quiet suburban neighborhood.

Gellar will play Anne Porter, a working mom and social media influencer. The series also centers on Frances Bloom, a stay-at-home mom.

Other People's Houses is in development and has a script commitment thus far.

Gellar is best known for playing the title character in the WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her last series regular role was Sydney Roberts on The Crazy Ones, which aired on CBS from 2013-2014.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.