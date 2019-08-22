'The L Word: Generation Q': Showtime Releases First Trailer (VIDEO)

Showtime released a teaser for the revival series The L Word: Generation Q on Thursday. The L Word ended in 2009. Generation Q reunites original cast members Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey and introduces new characters.

The teaser begins with Bette Porter running for mayor. "Los Angeles has been very good to me and I believe it's my turn to give back to the city that I love so much," Bette says.

Later, Bette tells Shane (Moennig), "I missed you." Shane responds, "I missed you more."

In perhaps a meta-commentary, Alice (Hailey) tells a studio audience, "That hiatus felt really long. It felt like a decade, right?" It has been 10 years since the series finale of The L Word.

Viewers can also see glimpses of new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi). A press release confirms Brian Michael, Stephanie Allynne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster, and Latarsha Rose will guest star. New showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan joins creator Ilene Chiaken on Generation Q.

The L Word: Generation Q is currently filming eight episodes in Los Angeles. It will premiere on Showtime Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m.

By Fred Topel

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.