'The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay to Host MTV's 'Ghosted: Love Gone Missing'

MTV's new reality series MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing has found its host in Rachel Lindsay. The former Bachelorette will join recording artist Travis Mills in helping people find people who disappeared from their lives. Usually, it's exes who disappear without notice to avoid a confrontational breakup, but MTV's Ghosted will look for answers to more than just relationships over eight episodes.

"Lindsay and Mills help distraught individuals track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member in an effort to uncover the harsh realities of why they "ghosted" them," an MTV press release read.

Ever since smartphones allowed people to conduct relationships by texting, it has also become easier for people to leave without any notice. The term "ghosting" became popular to define the act of suddenly disappearing without a trace.

"The term 'ghosting,' the act of ending a relationship by abruptly cutting off communication without explanation, was born out of the current ever-changing digital landscape," the press release read. "The investigative series explores how social media has connected the world more than ever, while also undercutting our ability to deeply connect and communicate."

MTV also produced Catfish: The Series, which confronted people who lied about themselves in online relationships. Ghosted will help people find answers and closure in their relationships.

Lindsay has experience investigating people as an attorney. Her broadcasting experience extends beyond The Bachelor and Bachelorette to appearances on Good Morning America, ESPN Radio and podcasts. Besides music, Mills also hosts Travis Mills Live for Apple Music Beats 1 and the podcast ADHD with Travis Mills. Mills has also acted on Good Girls, Flaked and Alone Together.

MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

By Fred Topel

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.