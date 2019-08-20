Netflix Welcomes Viewers to 'The I-Land' — A Fyre-Fest Inspired Mystery (VIDEO)
Netflix released a video Tuesday announcing their new event The I-Land on Tuesday. In a pseudo-promotional video inspired by the Fyre Festival, The I-Land video shows a montage of enticing vacation opportunities set to techno beats. The luxurious clips soon give way to deadly dangers and intense mystery.
The I-Land stars Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, Ronald Peet, Kyle Schmid, Kota Eberhardt, Sibylla Deen, Anthony Lee Medina, Gilles Geary and Michele Veintimilla as a group of strangers trapped on an island with no memory.
"When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home," the official synopsis reads. "They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the I-Land's extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves -- or die as their worst ones."
Netflix also aired the documentary Fyre, which chronicled the disastrous music festival sponsored by Ja Rule and founded by Billy McFarland. The I-Land posits that it could have been worse. At least Fyre attendees returned with their lives, albeit thousands of dollars poorer.
"Immersive & Exclusive
Captivating & Breathtaking
A Remote and Private Island
On The Boundaries of Impossible
Once You Arrive...You'll Never Be Able To Leave," read The I-Land promotional materials.
The I-Land premieres September 12 with seven episodes on Netflix.
By Fred Topel
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.