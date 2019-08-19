'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites in Boston With Mr. Feeny (PHOTO)

The stars of 90s sitcom Boy Meets World reunited in Boston.

Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle enjoyed a night on the town Saturday after attending Fan Expo Boston with former co-star William Daniels.

Savage, who played Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World, shared a group photo Sunday on Instagram. The picture shows Savage, Fishel, Strong and Friedle striking a pose on the streets of Boston.

"Boston tea party," Savage captioned the post.

Fishel, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence, and Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, joked about the outing in the comments.

"Near Paul's house! (Revere that is...)," Friedle wrote.

"I can smell this photo from here," Fishel added.

Friedle had posted photos Saturday from Fan Expo Boston. One picture showed Savage, Fishel, Strong and Friedle sticking their tongues out with Daniels, who portrayed Mr. Feeny.

"We're baaaaaack! #nanananananana #fanexpoboston #crewsbacktogether #thiswasbillsidea," Friedle captioned the post.

Boy Meets World had a seven-season run on ABC from 1993 to 2000. Savage and Fishel reprised their roles in the sequel spinoff Girl Meets World, which ended in 2017 after a three-season run on Disney Channel.

Boston Fan Expo followed Savage and Fishel's mini reunion last week. Fishel introduced her baby boy, Adler Lawrence, to Savage after giving birth in June.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.