Bailee Madison Is 'Humbled' & 'Grateful' in 'Good Witch' Farewell Message
Bailee Madison bid farewell to Hallmark Channel's Good Witch on social media following the show's Season 5 finale.
Madison, who portrayed Grace, announced in July that she would be exiting the series after Season 5. The finale on Sunday featured Grace graduating from high school as valedictorian.
"That's a wrap on Grace and a wrap on the last 5 years. Humbled, grateful and looking forward to the next chapter. All love always and forever your Grace," the actress said on Twitter.
That’s a wrap on Grace and a wrap on the last 5 years. Humbled, grateful and looking forward to the next chapter. All love ❤️❤️❤️ always and forever your Grace xo#goodwitch pic.twitter.com/jhWXoC5Xtr
— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) August 19, 2019
Madison, on Instagram, thanked the cast, crew and fans.
"The feelings couldn't be more bitter sweet. Thank you so much for loving and watching Grace (and in a way, me) grow up on your screen for the last 5 years, and thank you for tuning in tonight to wish her a farewell," she said.
"I am so beyond grateful for the memories these last 5 years have provided me, and as this chapter ends tonight I celebrate all that was and all that is ahead."
Tonight at 8pm on @hallmarkchannel is the season 5 finale of #GoodWitch and also my final episode as Grace. The feeling couldn’t be more bitter sweet. Thank you so much for loving and watching Grace (and in a way, me) grow up on your screen for the last 5 years, and thank you for tuning in tonight to wish her a farewell. I am so beyond grateful for the memories these last 5 years have provided me, and as this chapter ends tonight I celebrate all that was and all that is ahead. To my cast & crew whom I love so much congrats on this wonderful season, and I hope filming is going well up in Toronto now! All love ❤️❤️❤️ b.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.