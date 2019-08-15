Dave Chappelle's Comedy Special 'Sticks & Stones' Coming to Netflix

Dave Chappelle's new comedy special will premiere this month.

Netflix announced Thursday that the stand-up comedy special, titled Sticks & Stones, will debut Aug. 26.

The streaming service promoted the special in a video on Twitter. The clip shows Chappelle walking in a desert as Morgan Freeman narrates.

"This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Hopefully he makes people laugh. But these days it's a high-stakes game. Hmm, how did we get here? I wonder. i don't mean that metaphorically, I'm really asking. How did Dave get here?" Freeman says.

Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016. He released four stand-up specials, Deep in the Heart of Texas, The Age of Spin, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation, on the streaming service in 2017, his 30th year in comedy.

"Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and more than ever, essential," Netflix vice president of original documentary and comedy Lisa Nishimura said in 2016.

Chappelle recently played George "Noodles" Stone in A Star is Born, which opened in theaters in October. He completed an extended run of his Broadway show in July.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.