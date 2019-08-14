'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 Cast to be Announced Next Week

Dancing with the Stars is set to announce its new lineup of celebrity dancers for Season 28 next Wednesday on Good Morning America.

ABC made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a teaser trailer featuring series host Tom Bergeron.

"Just wait until you see who's dancing this season," the teaser said.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 26. The new season comes after the show skipped its annual spring cycle. Dancing with the Stars has aired two seasons per calendar year since 2006.

ABC's president of entertainment Karey Burke said in May that the new season will feature more famous contenders.

DANCING👏IS👏BACK👏 Season 28 of @DancingABC is here and we're revealing all the new stars and the new cast LIVE on @GMA NEXT WEDNESDAY! Who's ready?! #DWTS #DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/dCuujVrRuK pic.twitter.com/fQFhC7ZufC — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2019

Radio personality Bobby Bones and professional dancer Sharna Burgess won Dancing with the Stars Season 27 in November.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.