Kerry Washington Grieves in First Look at Netflix's 'American Son' Adaptation (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Kerry Washington in its adaptation of American Son.

The streaming service released a photo Tuesday on Twitter of Washington as Kendra Ellis-Connor, a mother searching for her missing teenage son.

The picture shows Kendra (Washington) experiencing a moment of grief as she sits in the waiting room of a police station. The series co-stars Steven Pasquale as Kendra's estranged husband and Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee as police officers.

American Son will premiere Nov. 1 on Netflix after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Washington, Pasquale, Jordan and Lee previously portrayed their roles in the Broadway version of American Son. The play debuted on Broadway in October and completed its run in January.

Washington discussed the play with Entertainment Tonight in September prior to its Broadway debut.

"In a lot of ways, it is about how we raise our kids and about race and about what's going on in the country right now, but it's also about marriage and how you cross the divide culturally, how you can just be two people who are trying to figure out how to do something well together," the actress said. "It's really about love and betrayal and about, you know, navigating that stuff."

The American Son adaptation is written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon. Washington serves as executive producer.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.