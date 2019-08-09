Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin & Christian Slater to Star in 'Dr. Death' Adaptation

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater have signed on to star in a new television series from Universal Content Productions about the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, also known as Dr. Death.

The series is an adaptation of Wondery podcast Dr. Death and will be shopped around to networks and streaming services.

Dornan is set to portray Duntsch, the neurosurgeon who was given the nickname Dr. Death for the dangerous malpractice that led to the maiming and expiration of multiple patients in Dallas. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

Baldwin will be featured as neurosurgeon Robert Henderson who teams up with vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater) to stop Duntsch.

Universal Content Productions have previously adapted Wondery podcasts Dirty John and Homecoming for Bravo and Amazon respectively.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.