Will Ferrell Took Over Late Night Shows as Ron Burgundy (VIDEO)

Will Ferrell reprised his role as comedic broadcaster Ron Burgundy across all of the late night talk shows to promote the second season of The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

Ferrell's Burgundy appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night, The Late Late Show, and Conan on Thursday. Burgundy performed a stand-up set before sitting down for an interview.

The second season of The Ron Burgundy Podcast kicked off on Thursday with an episode featuring Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The iHeartRadio- and Funny or Die-produced podcast will release new episodes every week.

Burgundy, on The Tonight Show, joked about the New York Yankees and Shawn Mendes before telling host Jimmy Fallon about a knife fight he had with Kylie Minogue.

Burgundy got more political on The Late Show, discussing with host Stephen Colbert the Mueller report, to which he referred as the Ferris Bueller Report.

"Look, no collusion, definitely obstruction, but the fact that you select a fictional movie character to investigate the president is way beyond my pay grade," he said.

Burgundy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, said that he steals jokes when doing stand-up, "I steal a lot of the jokes, but that's what's great. You can cherry-pick and the other comics they don't care," he said.

