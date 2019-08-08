'Game of Thrones' Creators Sign Massive Netflix Deal for New Shows & Films

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Netflix to write, produce, and direct new television shows and films.

The duo were also in discussions with Disney, Amazon, and HBO's WarnerMedia before choosing Netflix as their new home.

Benioff and Weiss are coming off Game of Thrones, which received a record-breaking 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, despite criticism from fans over the final season.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix. They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement Wednesday.

"We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home," Benioff and Weiss said. "Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented and we're honored they invited us to join them."

Benioff and Weiss are also scheduled to develop a new Star Wars trilogy of films for Disney with the first entry set to arrive on Dec. 16, 2022.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.