Lauren Holly to Star in Netflix's 'Tiny Pretty Things' Series Adaptation

NCIS and Designated Survivor alum Lauren Holly will star in a Netflix adaption of the novel Tiny Pretty Things.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Tuesday the 55-year-old actress has joined a new series based on the Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra book.

"Lauren Holly will star in a new series adapted from Tiny Pretty Things, a novel that takes place inside the hyper-competitive world of an elite ballet academy," the post reads.

Deadline said Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the hour-long series. Filming is underway in Toronto, Ontario, for a premiere in 2020.

Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette, Daniela Norman, Brennan Clost, Michael Hsu Rosen, Bayardo De Murguia, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tory Trowbridge, and Jess Salgueiro will also star. The show follows dancers at the Archer School of Ballet, an elite school in Chicago.

Holly will play Monique, a former dancer turned Archer School director. Jefferson will portray Neveah, a rebel with raw talent and fierce determination, with Jollette as Bette, a "ruthlessly perfect," confident and ambitious dancer.

Michael MacLennan is adapting Tiny Pretty Things and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Gary Fleder will direct the pilot episode.

Holly's previous TV roles include Maxine Stewart on Picket Fences, Dr. Jeremy Hanlon on Chicago Hope, Jenny Shepard on NCIS, Dr. Betty Rogers on Motive, and Lynn Harper on Designated Survivor. She celebrated her casting in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Yes! Cannot wait for you to see this crew in action @Netflix #tpt #tinyprettythings," the actress wrote.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.