'Baby-Sitters Club': Alicia Silverstone & Mark Feuerstein to Star in Netflix Series

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have joined Netflix's upcoming Baby-Sitters Club reboot.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday the 42-year-old actress and 48-year-old actor will star in the new series based on the Ann M. Martin book series of the same name.

"@AliciaSilv will co-star in the upcoming live-action series The Baby-Sitters Club as Kristy's mother, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. @markfeuerstein will play Watson Brewer," the post reads.

The Hollywood Reporter said Watson is the love interest of Elizabeth, the mom of Kristy Thomas. The show follows the babysitting adventures of Kristy and her best friends, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer.

Netflix ordered The Baby-Sitters Club to series in February. The first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is in production in Vancouver, B.C. Walden Media, which owns the rights to the book series, is producing the series.

The Baby-Sitters Club books were published between 1986 and 2000 and sold 176 million copies. The series was previously adapted as an HBO series (1990) and a feature film (1995).

.@AliciaSilv will co-star in the upcoming live-action series The Baby-Sitters Club as Kristy’s mother, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. @markfeuerstein will play Watson Brewer pic.twitter.com/TJwVf62ijs — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 6, 2019

Silverstone is known for the film Clueless and has since starred in the Paramount Network series American Woman. Feuerstein played Clifford Calley on The West Wing and Dr. Henry "Hank" Lawson on Royal Pains.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.