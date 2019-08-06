Tamron Hall Says NBC 'Made the Wrong Choice' Letting Her Exit 'Today'

Tamron Hall says NBC made the "wrong choice" by letting her exit Today.

The 48-year-old television personality discussed Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour how her departure from Today and replacement by Megyn Kelly ultimately helped pave the way for her new talk show.

Hall left NBC in 2017 following reports the network planned to remove her hour of Today to make room for Kelly. Hall was asked at the press tour if she felt vindicated after Megyn Kelly Today was canceled in October.

"Megyn's success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door. I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof," Hall said. "Whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me."

Hall married Steve Greener and gave birth to her first child, son Moses, after leaving Today. She will host the new talk show The Tamron Hall Show, which premieres Sept. 9 in syndication.

"I didn't know what could come after leaving that situation," she said. "I'm glad and fortunate this is the end result."

Hall previously said in 2017 that her former position at Today doesn't define her or her future.

"It's a job. It doesn't define me. It doesn't determine what I do, how I treat people," she said.

"In the end, a title can't define you," she added. "When your card no longer says anything beneath it but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory, the moment you were able to take that dream?"

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.