'The Rookie' Production Studio & ABC Investigating Afton Williamson's Harassment Claims

ABC and eOne said an investigation is being conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment and racism made by The Rookie actress Afton Williamson.

Williamson announced on Instagram during the weekend that she would not return for the Nathan Fillion cop dramedy's second season.

"Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers," the actress wrote.

"During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party."

Williamson did not name names in her post, but said she reported her complaints to the show's producers and no action was taken against the alleged offenders.

A representative for production company eOne told Deadline: "We take claims of this nature very seriously. We have initiated an independent investigation which is ongoing and as such, it would not be appropriate to comment at this time."

ABC Studios confirmed eOne "made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing."

"The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously," ABC added.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.