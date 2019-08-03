Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants 3' Costars & Director Remember the Actor
The late Cameron Boyce was remembered Friday night as his movie Descendants 3 premiered on the Disney Channel.
Boyce, who had epilepsy, died after a seizure on July 6. He was 20.
A video tribute to the actor captioned, "You mean everything to us," was posted on the film's Twitter feed Friday.
Actress Sofia Carson also shared footage of her, Boyce and their co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart hugging and celebrating the final day of production on Descendants 3.
"Dear cam, this ones for you," Carson wrote.
dear cam, this ones for you. #descendants3 pic.twitter.com/3Px5YhYwRN
— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) August 3, 2019
The film's director Kenny Ortega posted on Instagram Thursday a heartfelt message about Boyce, who also starred in the sitcom Jessie and Adam Sandler's Grown Ups movies.
"My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy," Ortega wrote.
Cameron also poured her heart out on Instagram, expressing how much she loves the cast and crew, and how grateful she is for the opportunity to star in the three TV movies about the teen children of Disney villains.
"Words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants," she said.
View this post on Instagram
i think that’s all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can’t hold it anymore. these past 6 years have been filled with more growth, more deep, true love and more vibrant LIFE, than most people experience in a lifetime and for that, i am forever grateful and forever indebted. i am humbled by the relationships i have made, the family i have found. i never thought i would ever feel truly SEEN for the human alien (that i think all artists feel they are) that i am until i found these people, my tribe. to @kennyortegablog : you are my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my friend. thank you for shaping me into the performer that i am, you will always have your mark on me. to the fans: you are incredible, your dedication is unfathomable. i cannot believe how loved and cared for you have made us all feel, and all of this is thanks to YOU and your support. we owe it all to you. to our entire cast family , thank you for making me what i am. i truly believe i will never know better people, and i could never put my gratitude into words. to @sofiacarson , @booboostewart.art and cameron. words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants. i will be forever grateful for this world, this momentary allowance into what felt like a double life. this world that was only ours, that we got to literally BUILD UP around us, that kept us safe, that let us escape to a place where everything made sense and everyone had love and a place they belonged, in our most formative and sensitive years. i needed you at 17, when i was lost and looking, and now i leave you stronger, deeply rooted and decidedly wild, if not a little heartbroken. although, i never truly leave you.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.