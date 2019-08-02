Chace Crawford Says He Could 'Play a Father' in 'Gossip Girl Reboot

Chace Crawford said on Watch What Happens Live he is open to appearing on HBO Max's upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl.

"It's great I mean, I could maybe come back and play a father or something," Crawford told host Andy Cohen on Thursday after joking about being upset that no one has called him about the reboot.

"When I heard about it, it just made me feel old," the 34-year-old continued. "My birthday was last week, I heard it, I was like 'Oh my God, they're already remaking our show.' So that's a lot of fun."

Crawford portrayed Nate on Gossip Girl, which ran for six season on The CW from 2007 to 2012. Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, and Matthew Settle also starred.

Crawford was also asked on Watch What Happens Live if he ever auditioned for the role of Captain America.

"I did have a screen test for that back in the day but they actually didn't let me do it because they realized I was on a show in New York for nine months," Crawford said.

"A buddy of mine told me he went in there and they had a suit made with my name on it," he continued. "After nine films I was thinking oh man, I would've loved a shot at that."

Crawford stars in Amazon's The Boys, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.