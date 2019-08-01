'Jane the Virgin' Stars Share Heartfelt Farewell Messages for Series Finale (PHOTOS)
Gina Rodriguez and the cast of The CW's Jane the Virgin bid farewell to the comedy series on Instagram following the finale.
Stars Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni, and Yara Martinez each commented on Jane the Virgin ending, while paying homage to the series.
Jane the Virgin, from creator Jennie Snyder Urman, follows the title character portrayed by Rodriguez, discovering that she was accidentally and artificially made pregnant. The series first premiered on The CW in October 2014.
"Five years. Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births and a [expletive] ton of memories," Rodriguez said, alongside a photo of herself sitting down on the ground while wearing a dress.
"Thank you to Jennie for making me your Jane and to the incredible cast for becoming my family. I will always love you Jane," she continued.
"All good things come to an end," Navedo, who portrays Jane's mother Xiomara said. The actress also posted a video of herself watching the finale.
"How was I lucky enough to get on a show where not only do I love what I'm working on but also love absolutely everyone I got to work with," Yael Groblas, who portrays Petra, said alongside photos of herself and the cast.
"This show moved me across the world. Made me an immigrant and gave me a new family all at the same time. I'm so happy we got to end on our terms unlike most shows and wrap things up at our own time but I'm still incredibly overwhelmed by this chapter ending," she continued.
"It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful," Baldoni, who portrays Rafael, said in a video about the finale.
"So much gratitude. What a journey this has been. What a family we have become. What a blessing," he said in a second post alongside a photo of himself next to Rodriguez, Groblas, and Jaime Camil.
"Many hugs, tears and tongues on our last day. Hearts wide open," Martinez, who portrays Rafael's sister, Luisa, said alongside photos of the cast and crew from the last day of filming.
